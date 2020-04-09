Spurs ace Japhet Tanganga lauded by Michael Brown

Speaking to Football Insider, former Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown has tipped Japhet Tanganga to follow in Phil Jagielka’s footsteps.

What did he say?

The Spurs starlet has enjoyed a break-through campaign with the north London side this season, making 11 appearances for the first-team.

The 21-year-old has played all across the back-four, really showcasing his versatility, and it’s something Brown has lavished praise for, comparing him to Jagielka, who played 40 times for England.

He said: “He’s gone right-sided, he’s been in a three, he’s gone wing-back, he’s gone left-sided centre-half. It’s a wonderful position. You’re thinking would central defence be that one he’d mature in, to lead, to try and make that his own? I saw it with Phil Jagielka when I started playing with Sheffield United.

“He was a midfield player who then dropped back, like many do, into a right-back situation and we knew he had pace. As that maturity came in he slotted inside and ended up playing 40-odd games for England. It could be as he matures more he becomes that leader at central defence.”

Versatility

Of course, the biggest danger for a player who has shown signs of being incredibly versatile, is that they become a jack of all trades, rather than actually solidifying one specific position.

It can be a blessing in some respects, but can also harm the long-term prospects of a player’s career too, and it’s exactly why Jose Mourinho must manage Tanganga very carefully.

What is Japhet Tanganga's best position?

Particularly for someone in defence, trying to build up relationships, chemistry and understanding your space and whereabouts. is absolutely pivotal. Being moved all over the place as a youngster may not help in the long-run, and so whilst Brown is very optimistic about Tanganga’s future, there needs to be some caution too.

