Henry Winter hails Jose Mourinho and Spurs after derby win

They may not have kept a clean sheet, but Tottenham’s north London derby victory over Arsenal had all the hallmarks of a Jose Mourinho masterclass.

After falling behind to an Alexandre Lacazette thunderbolt, Spurs quickly found themselves back in the game thanks to a clinical piece of finishing from Heung-min Son.

And then, when it looked like the game was drifting towards a draw, Toby Alderweireld rose highest to plant his header past Emiliano Martinez and hand Spurs all three points.

Following the end of the game, The Times journalist Henry Winter took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the match, and he reserved special praise for Mourinho in particular, insisting that it’s “always dangerous to write him off”.

Mourinho marching around pitch smiling. Always dangerous to write him off. #thfc deserved #NLD 2-1 win. Exposed flaws in #afc defence. Lucas Moura outstanding. Kane excellent. Spurs good on the counter. Martinez made some fine saves but needs a better defence in front of him. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 12, 2020

Having now gone above their fierce rivals in the Premier League table, Spurs have the perfect opportunity to now launch a late Europa League push.

And with all the momentum that comes with a derby day victory, you wouldn’t put it past them from overhauling some of the sides above them.