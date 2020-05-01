Tottenham would be foolish to sell Juan Foyth this summer

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are ready to let go of Juan Foyth this summer.

What’s the word?

The Argentina international has been on the periphery of the Spurs first-team this season, making just seven appearances across all competitions – his lowest total for a campaign since his arrival at the club a few years ago.

Now, Football Insider claim the Lilywhites are ready to tell Foyth to find a new club in the upcoming summer transfer window, and that they are looking to recoup the £8m fee they originally paid to bring him to north London.

The report further adds that after blocking Foyth’s wishes of either a loan or permanent move back in January, they are more open to accepting his request this time around as they look to rebuild their squad.

Risk

Whilst Foyth may not have seen too much game-time this season under either Mauricio Pochettino or Jose Mourinho, Spurs should perhaps think again before letting him go in the summer – after all, the former even lauded him as “quality” and “so clever” after an impressive performance against Crystal Palace.

The future of fellow centre-back Jan Vertonghen remains up in the air for the time being, although the signs are that he will be allowed to leave on a free transfer when his contract with the club comes to an end.

If the Belgian were to depart, then letting Foyth leave north London too would rob Spurs of two first-team options at centre-back. And whilst they may be on the look-out for some replacements in the transfer market, the Lilywhites surely have bigger priorities to focus on – namely up front.

Keeping Foyth at least for this summer, especially when finances are set to be tight, would be the smart, business move. Mourinho is on the verge of making a very hasty mistake.

