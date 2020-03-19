The Verdict: Does Juan Foyth have a future at Spurs?

While Tottenham Hotspur’s season is on hold for the time being, it would be wise to delve into the decisions facing manager Jose Mourinho this summer.

One big dilemma is the future of centre-back Juan Foyth as he’s featured only three times since the Portuguese chief took the reins in November and at one stage looked set on leaving during the winter transfer window.

Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard reported back in October that the Argentine defender would consider his future if he was overlooked for the first-team, and evidently that has been the case over the last few months.

Jan Vertonghen looks likely to leave the club following the expiration of his contract, too, so Mourinho may be light on options going into next season, whenever that may begin.

Foyth was signed by ex-bos Mauricio Pochettino in the summer of 2017 and has a contract at the club until 2022.

So, is it possible for the 22-year-old to salvage a future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Here’s what our writers think…

Harry Sherlock

“Absolutely not.

“Sources have told me previously that Spurs wanted to sell Foyth in the January transfer window, purely because Jose Mourinho doesn’t rate him.

“A Mauricio Pochettino signing, he was often seen as the future of the backline under his Argentine compatriot but he is prone to the odd mistake and is remarkably unlikely to dislodge any of the centre-backs ahead of him in the pecking order.

“Perhaps he hasn’t been given a fair crack of the whip – that can certainly be argued – but he isn’t very good.

“He’ll be finding a new club in the summer; one can only hope he can resuscitate a career that is in grave danger of dying.”

Viji Jeevathayalan

“With all the uncertainty surrounding Spurs’ other centre-backs, Mourinho would be wise to give Foyth another chance. Jan Vertonghen appears set to leave on a free transfer this summer, whilst the likes of Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez (reports in Spain via Sports Mole) have seen speculation linking their names with a move away too.

“Whilst it’s difficult to see the north Londoners let go of all three of their starting centre-backs, just one or two departures could see Foyth come in from the shadows. Mauricio Pochettino clearly saw something in him to bring him to the club in the first place, and considering his still young age, it’s up to Mourinho try and get the best out of him.

“But make no mistake about it, this would be last chance saloon for the Argentine.”

James Beavis

“Serge Aurier may have been one of Spurs’ better players in recent months, but there must still be some regret at letting now Champions League quarter-finalist Kieran Trippier leave for Atletico Madrid last summer.

“It has left Tottenham with a real lack of depth and quality in the right-back position, and it could be a similar situation if they allow Juan Foyth to go.

“The Argentine defender has shown his versatility by playing as both a full-back and a centre-back for the north London outfit in the past, and at 22 years of age and with nine caps for his country to his name, he clearly has the potential to get better.

“Potentially missing out on Champions League football – should the 2019/20 season resume – could affect the club’s summer transfer budget, and therefore they would be better off keeping someone like Foyth who can cover at least two different positions.

“Levy can’t afford a Trippier 2.0 situation with this Spurs defender.”

Lewis Blain

“Given the lack of faith put in Foyth in Mourinho since his appointment, it would only be wise to part ways this summer. He’s featured only seven times this season for a total of 262 minutes and only three of which have come under the Portuguese, per Transfermarkt.

“It’s awfully telling as Spurs possess the joint-worst defensive record of any side in the top ten in the Premier League so far this season. He clearly feels that the £13.5m-rated 22-year-old offers nothing of value to their leaky backline.

“This one is certainly looking like a disaster signing on Mauricio Pochettino’s side, perhaps a rare error from the ex-Spurs magician.”

