Spurs could soften Kane exit by getting James in return

According to Deportes, Real Madrid could offer James Rodriguez to Tottenham in a potential deal to sign Harry Kane.

What’s the word?

Kane’s future with the Lilywhites is in doubt, with the England international recently admitting that he could be open to an exit from Spurs if they don’t match his ambition to win trophies.

And now, Deportes claim that La Liga giants Madrid’s interest in the forward, could lead to Rodriguez being involved as part of a player-plus-cash deal to lure Kane away from north London.

The report adds that Christian Eriksen’s departure back in January has left a gap in the number ten role for Spurs, and that Rodriguez could be the man to fill that void and help Spurs back to competing for the European places again.

Softening the blow

Make no mistake about it, a summer in which Kane leaves Spurs would be a hammer blow to Jose Mourinho’s side.

But at the moment it does feel like a possibility that could happen, and as such, the north Londoners would do well to draw up some contingency plans.

And accepting a proposal in which they get James Rodriguez plus some money in return, would go a long way to softening the pain of losing their talisman. The Colombian remains a superb technician who can really flourish when given the freedom to orchestrate attacks – as per Whoscored, he has an impressive career average of 2.3 key passes per game.

It says a lot about Spurs’ creative struggles, that even despite leaving in January, Eriksen is joint-third on the list of Spurs players to have averaged the most key passes per match with a measly 1.2. The £36m-rated Rodriguez could solve that issue immediately, and offer a source of imagination from that number ten role.

Strikers are only as good as the service that is given to them. Rodriguez could ensure that even if Kane isn’t there, someone else will actually get opportunities in front of goal to stick them away.

