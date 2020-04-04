Jamie Carragher delivers verdict on Kane’s Spurs future

Writing in his column for The Daily Telegraph, Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has delivered an honest admission on Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham.

What did he say?

The Spurs striker has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks, with claims that he could be set for a big-money move away from north London.

Kane himself recently admitted that whilst he loves the club, he could be prepared to leave the Lilywhites if they don’t match his ambition of winning trophies.

And now, Carragher has weighed in on the debate by revealing that he can understand where the England international is coming from, and suggested he has reached a “crossroads” in his career.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

He said: “Harry Kane has reached the crossroads of his career at the worst time possible. Spurs fans may not like it, but I can understand why Kane is wondering whether his trophy ambitions will be served elsewhere. The Mauricio Pochettino era is over and the lifespan of an excellent but ultimately unsuccessful team is winding down.

“The refreshing of the Spurs squad never materialised when it was needed, and it is fair for players to ask themselves if they want to be part of the next rebuild or seek pastures new in a side more advanced in its reconstruction. If Kane does not leave soon, the situation gets trickier for him. When players hit 28, psychologically it makes a big difference to clubs. They see him as nearer 30, recognise there is no resale value and balk at high valuations.”

Crossroads

This certainly looks like it could be one of the most pivotal summer transfer windows of the Daniel Levy era.

With Jose Mourinho now at the helm, the Portuguese man will surely be anticipating a summer in which big-money will be spent. If that does turn out to be the case, then Kane will feel much more reassured that Spurs are heading on the right path.

But if Levy chooses to play it safe, then the reasoning behind Kane staying becomes weaker by the minute. Get it right, and the north London side could secure their future near the top of English football. Get it wrong however, and they could be staring at mediocrity once more.

Meanwhile, Alasdair Gold delivers a transfer update.