Spurs could pull off shrewd deal with Kim Min-jae swoop

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, Tottenham are keen on getting a deal done for Kim Min-jae.

What’s the word?

With just two games to go in the Premier League, Tottenham are still very much in the hunt for European football next season.

A north London derby victory over Arsenal was followed up by a win away at Newcastle, and the momentum is with Jose Mourinho’s side as they close out the remainder of the Premier League season.

But for Mourinho especially, attentions may already be turned towards reinforcing this Spurs squad, and according to Gold, the Lilywhites have made “serious enquiries” about Beijing Guoan defender Kim.

Gold adds that whilst the Chinese club are keen to keep a hold of him, Spurs are very much interested in getting a deal over the line, although they will have to fend off interest from rival Premier League sides as well.

Shrewd business

Despite the obvious issues of signing a player unproven in the Premier League, the kind of deal Spurs could get in bringing Kim to north London seems like one too good to refuse.

Gold suggested that the South Korean’s price tag is around £15m thanks to his contract with Beijin ending in December 2021, and that provides Daniel Levy the perfect opportunity to sign a player far below his market value.

And judging by the kind of reviews he has earned, Kim seems like an extremely talented footballer at 23 as well. Goal Korea journalist Sungmo Lee said: “He has huge potential. He’s big, strong, and fast. He’s strong in the air, and also has good feet. He has a strong character as well which Mourinho always likes. Therefore, under Mourinho, and especially with (Heung-min) Son, he could settle at Spurs very quickly.”

Would Kim come straight into Spurs and command a first-team place? Perhaps not. But if there’s one thing Son has shown since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, is that there are hidden gems to be found everywhere.