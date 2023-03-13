Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly interested in making a move for Sporting CP boss, Ruben Amorim, amid the continued uncertainty surrounding Antonio Conte's position at N17.

What's the latest on Amorim to Spurs?

According to Correiro da Manha - via Sports Witness - the Lilywhites are said to be the frontrunners among the list of suitors for the 38-year-old, with the Portuguese sensation having caught the eye as a result of his impressive work in Lisbon in recent years.

The report does suggest, however, that the north London outfit will face competition to land the highly-coveted coach, with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain also now firmly in the mix as doubts creep in regarding Christophe Galtier's long-term future.

The piece goes on to add that the young coach - who took on his current role back in March 2020 - has a release clause of around €20m (£17m) if any club from abroad wishes to pursue a deal.

Would Amorim be a good fit at Spurs?

Levy's apparent search for a new head coach has come with the aforementioned Conte looking ever more likely to move on this summer, with the experienced Italian having just a matter of months remaining on his existing deal at the club.

As The Athletic's David Ornstein revealed, there is said to be a 'good chance' that the 53-year-old moves on at the end of the season following what has been a 'difficult campaign' to date, with Spurs notably crashing out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League over the past week or so.

The limp nature of the second-leg performance against AC Milan in midweek showcased that the club are simply in need of a revival, with Amorim potentially the man who can lift the doom and gloom surrounding the top-four hopefuls.

The former Braga boss has certainly caught the eye after guiding Sporting to a league and cup double last season, with the "special" coach - as lauded by journalist Zach Lowy - having averaged 2.2 points per game from his 147 games in charge, while Conte has an average of just 1.79 in his 75 games at the helm.

The 14-time Portugal international has also held his own up against English opposition after overseeing a 2-0 win for his side against Conte's men in the Champions League group stage back in September, before earning a hard-fought, 1-1 draw in the reverse meeting just a month or so later.

Those standout results have since been followed by another eye-catching performance against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the Europa League last-16, with the two sides playing out a thrilling, 2-2 draw at Estadio Jose Alavade on Thursday evening.

The manner in which Amorim's men simply showed no fear up against both Spurs and the Gunners will likely have caught the attention of Levy and co, with it easy to see why the one-time Benfica midfielder is such a "highly-rated" figure - as per the Daily Telegraph's Matt Law.

In truth, having such a youthful and exciting presence in the dugout could well help to spark a real change in fortunes for Tottenham next season, with Amorim an asset who would certainly be in it for the long-term - a far cry from the typically short-term, Conte.