Spurs need Levy to be at his vintage best amid Kane links

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are interested in signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

What’s the word?

The England international has been out injured for the north London side since suffering an issue against Southampton, and there has been speculation that he could look to move on.

The Athletic claim an inquiry was put to United about their potential interest in Kane, and whether they would be able to put a package together to help make it happen.

The report adds however that due to the Red Devils’ strained relationship with the north Londoners following previous transfer negotiations, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are unwilling to enter into talks without knowing that Kane is angling to make the move.

Vintage Levy needed

Daniel Levy has earned a reputation amongst football’s inner circles for always trying to get the best deal possible. The positive of that of course is that Spurs stand to benefit enormously when he gets it absolutely right, but when he doesn’t, it can cause a lot of pain.

But when it comes to United’s pursuit of Spurs’ talisman, the north London side desperately need Levy to be on his typical A-game. With Champions League qualification currently looking unlikely considering they are out of the top four places in the Premier League, Kane may well feel that this is the perfect summer to leave for pastures new.

By whilst the £135m-rated star has certainly given his all to the club with 181 total goals in 278 games, there shouldn’t be any room for sentiment. It should either be Levy’s way or the highway. If push comes to shove, and Kane does angle for a move like United reportedly want him to do, then it shouldn’t change the north London side’s approach at all.

In fact, it should bring out the very best (or worst depending on the way you look at it) in Levy. He should dig his heels in and do what he has always done in getting the best outcome for the club. It’s no wonder that back in 2012 during the signing of Hugo Lloris, Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas claimed that negotiations with the Spurs directors was the “hardest” in his 25 years.

Spurs need Levy to be at his difficult best when it comes to Kane.

