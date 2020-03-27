Spurs could follow the Pochettino way by signing Jamal Lewis

It became a trademark of Mauricio Pochettino’s transfer approach during his time as Tottenham manager, to target young, up-and-coming British players.

The likes of Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Kieran Trippier, amongst others all arrived on the scene in north London whilst the Argentine was at the helm, but now that he has been replaced, there may have been concern that this would have fallen by the wayside.

In fact, according to a recent report from Football Insider, it has been suggested Jose Mourinho is now on the look-out for more experienced, ready-made options (with Willian being name-checked), rather than the kinds of players Pochettino was targeting.

But if an update from German publication Bild is anything to go by, then it appears Mourinho hasn’t completely ripped up the Pochettino blueprint just yet.

It claims that Spurs have drawn up a transfer wish-list for this summer, and have earmarked Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis as a potential option for a new signing.

And whilst the defender may be plying his trade for a team currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, it certainly looks like an encouraging move on the part of Spurs.

Lewis is just 22, and is home-grown, having come through the academy system at Carrow Road. He has made 89 total appearances for the first-team for Daniel Farke’s side, and has featured prominently in Norwich’s return to the top-flight this season.

He has played 19 times in the Premier League, scoring once, whilst his underlying numbers have been impressive. As per Whoscored, his average of 1.7 tackles, 0.9 interceptions and 1.4 dribbles per game in the league speaks to the archetypal modern full-back – capable of being a threat going forward, but also showing defensive solidity too.

With Danny Rose shipped off on loan to Newcastle in January, and not showing anywhere near those kinds of numbers – he has averaged less tackles, interceptions and dribbles than Lewis this season – a swoop for the Norwich left-back is a must-sign.

With his age and profile, Mourinho can invoke the Pochettino spirit by swooping for the £10.8m-rated ace.

