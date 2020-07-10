Spurs must sign Lille attacker Jonathan Ikone this summer

According to Telefoot’s Julien Maynard, Tottenham are one of the teams interested in Lille attacker Jonathan Ikone.

What’s the word?

After drawing a disappointing blank against a relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Thursday night, it’s no surprise to see that Spurs are seemingly after another forward player this summer.

And as per Maynard, both Spurs and Newcastle have inquired about signing Ikone, and that despite him having a contract with Lille until 2023, could leave the French side if a “significant offer” comes in.

Potential

At just 22, Ikone is already a fully-fledged France international, despite the wealth of attacking talent Les Bleus have at their disposal. With 11 caps and two goals to his name, it’s a testament to how highly-rated he is, that he is able to find his place in a squad including the likes of Kylian Mbappe et al.

Originally coming through the PSG academy, it was Lille’s sporting director Luis Campos who unearthed Ikone and brought him to the Ligue 1 giants’ rivals for a reported €5m (£4.4m).

Campos, of course has been linked with a move to Spurs to work alongside Jose Mourinho, whom he has admitted to having a close relationship with. Valued at £32.4m, Ikone is very much an exciting attacker who looks to take the game to the opposition.

Last season saw him play in multiple different positions, including through the middle as a number nine, just behind the central striker, and even on both flanks too. Averaging a very impressive 2.6 dribbles per game, Ikone perhaps doesn’t have the same kind of renown or recognition that Nicolas Pepe built up in his time at Lille, which eventually saw him make a big-money to Arsenal.

But still only 22, he has plenty of time to grow and develop, and could be the kind of under-the-radar signing that gives Spurs further strength in depth both out wide and up top.