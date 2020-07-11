Spurs fans react to interest in Lille star Jonathan Ikone

As Jose Mourinho heads into his first summer transfer window in charge, all eyes will be on how the Portuguese man chooses to strengthen his Tottenham squad.

One of the main areas of concern will surely be on how he can better add some firepower to the north Londoners, with Spurs having been out-scored by all of the top five in the Premier League this season.

And according to Telefoot’s Julian Maynard, the Lilywhites have their eyes set on Lille attacker Jonathan Ikone, with the 22-year-old potentially leaving the French side should a significant offer come in.

After hearing about the links to Ikone, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Jose will just ruin his career like he’s done to Tanguy, Sess & Gedson — SPURS⚪️ (@THFC_THFC_) July 9, 2020

Nwver heard of him! Bet we get him now sissoko 2.0 in the making — Steve Hamilton (@SteveHa74624723) July 10, 2020

A couple of supporters pointed towards QPR starlet Eberechi Eze as a better option than Ikone, with one fan even calling him the “better prospect”.

Spend the money on Eze. Home grown, and a better prospect. — Deplorable 52% (@TsdSari) July 9, 2020

Eze’s contract is up next year btw — SB (@browniespurs) July 9, 2020

Some Spurs fans revealed their frustrations at potentially signing another player from Ligue 1, and pointed to how it’s not really been a successful hunting ground for them – the likes of Clinton N’Jie and Tanguy Ndombele in particular perhaps bringing up some bad memories.

Ahhh yes another young talented man out of the French league, never turns out poorly for Tottenham. — EBD.III (@EBD_III) July 9, 2020

Not another overrated player from average French football! We need proven players! — Michael Elsey (@MichaelElsey) July 9, 2020

Yep that’s what we need… another flop from a France — No Mour dreaming (@BenHotspur) July 9, 2020

Able to play all across the front-line and just behind the striker too, Ikone could add some versatility to Spurs’ attacking options.

Whilst four goals and seven assists in 36 games for Lille doesn’t sound like a great return, at just 22, Ikone still has plenty of time to grow into a star at Tottenham.

But judging by the reaction of some of these Spurs fans, it’s not a signing that would get a lot of people excited.