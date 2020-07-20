Spurs must make late move for Lille star Victor Osimhen

According to The Daily Express, Tottenham are weighing up making a late move for Lille star Victor Osimhen.

What’s the word?

When both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son were out injured at the same time earlier this year, it became really clear to see that Spurs lacked genuine depth up top.

Reports in the January transfer window had suggested Olivier Giroud was being lined up as a potential option, but a deal failed to materialise. Now, The Daily Express claim that Spurs could join rivals Liverpool, and Serie A giants Napoli in the race to sign Osimhen, who struck an impressive 18 goals across all competitions last season.

The report claims that Napoli have already met Lille’s asking price of £75m, and that the Jose Mourinho’s side have been tracking as the Nigerian as they search for more support for Kane.

Imagine him and Kane

The old-school way of playing two up top may have slowly died out in the Premier League, but Osimhen’s arrival in north London could see Mourinho throw it back.

The Nigerian was in sparkling form for Lille before the Ligue 1 season was cancelled, even scoring in Champions League fixtures against both Chelsea and Valencia.

It’s no surprise that Lille boss Christophe Galtier has waxed lyrical about him, even comparing him to Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But perhaps the biggest indication of why Osimhen may be the perfect signing for Spurs is the way Manchester United and Nigeria teammate Odion Ighalo talked about him.

He said: “He’s the future, he’s going to do so well in football. I love him, he’s down to earth, he’s hard working, he has a future and he has the mentality of a winner, that’s what I love about him. He has that lion’s heart. I love him, I just want him to keep working hard the way he’s doing, he’s going to break so many records in Europe and Nigeria.”

With Mourinho undoubtedly brought in to deliver some trophies, having players in the squad who have that winner’s mentality is key to ending Spurs’ drought. And with Osimhen’s ability to play in a front-two (Lille used the 4-4-2 in their last seven league games), him and Kane could strike up a devastating partnership of a couple of proven goal-scorers.