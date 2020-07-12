Spurs star Lucas Moura produced a superb derby display

In the end, it was Tottenham and Jose Mourinho who enjoyed the last laugh after a thrilling north London derby against Arsenal.

Just days after one of their lowest points of the season following a drab draw away at Bournemouth, Spurs turned the emotions around by walking away with the bragging rights thanks to a 2-1 win over their fierce rivals.

And whilst Toby Alderweireld might go away with a lot of the fans’ appreciation for his winning goal, it was Lucas Moura who really inspired the Lilywhites’ Mourinho masterclass on Sunday.

The Brazilian lined up on the left-hand side of the Spurs midfield, and with both Hector Bellerin and Nicolas Pepe trying to make inroads for Arsenal, it was Lucas who stuck to his defensive task with no fuss and no complaints.

As per Sofascore, he made a quite ridiculous ten tackles, which was actually just one short of the total that the rest of his teammates combined for (11), and also won a staggering 16 total duels.

The typical ‘Mourinho masterclass’ has always been about soaking up the pressure, working hard to deny the opposition, and being clinical when in front of goal. Having a more forward-thinking player like Lucas buy into that philosophy rather than worrying about how he could create some magic with the ball, was key to Spurs’ triumph.

His 8.4 match rating was the highest of any player on the pitch, and aside from his defensive contributions, showed his superb vision and craft in trying to set up his teammates too.

He completed three of his five attempted dribbles, provided two key passes, and created two big chances too – including one sumptuous through ball that Harry Kane failed to lift over an onrushing Emiliano Martinez.

If Mourinho demanded an all-action performance, then he certainly got it from his players. And none more so than from his winger come defensive unit, Lucas.