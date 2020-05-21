Spurs must make Lille’s Luis Campos their summer priority

Ever since Luis Campos opened up on his admiration and respect for Jose Mourinho last year, speculation has been rampant that Lille’s current sporting director could make the leap to the Premier League to join forces with his great friend at Tottenham, with Canal+ even reporting that he could do so this summer.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Campos said back in October: “Mourinho is like a brother to me. I know him very well and for a long time. He’s a wonderful person and the best coach in the world. So, of course, if he called me I would speak.”

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

For those who aren’t aware of the kind of genius that the Portuguese man possesses, then look no further than his work at AS Monaco and Lille. The likes of Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, Anthony Martial, Nicolas Pepe and Victor Osimhen all arrived under his watch, with everyone barring the latter leaving for the Premier League for big sums of money.

Campos has the kind of Midas touch in the transfer market that should greatly appeal to someone like Daniel Levy. The Spurs chairman is notoriously frugal with his spending, and maximising profit at all turns. Bringing in someone like the 55-year-old could ensure the north London side unearth some of world football’s hidden gems at a fraction of the price they will eventually be worth.

Would Luis Campos be Spurs' most important arrival in recent history?

Yes Vote No Vote

Not only would make it even more sense in the current climate given that clubs are unlikely to splash big money anytime soon, but he would be working alongside with Mourinho, a man that he has publicly admitted to having a great relationship with.

Having a tandem like that working in harmony could bring rich rewards to Spurs both on and off the pitch.

So whilst the future of Harry Kane may dominate the headlines this summer about whether he will end up staying, it’s perhaps just as equally important for Spurs in the long-run that they bring in Campos. The Portuguese man could help transform the Lilywhites into competing at the top of the table even without being the biggest spenders like some of their rivals.