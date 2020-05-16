Spurs fans react to major Luis Campos transfer report

It’s no secret that Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and Luis Campos appear to have a great working relationship.

The latter was very public in his praise of the Spurs boss earlier this season, saying: “Mourinho is like a brother to me. I know him very well and for a long time. He’s a wonderful person and the best coach in the world. So, of course, if he called me I would speak.”

Naturally, that led to reports claiming that Campos, Lille’s current sporting director, would be open to taking up a similar role with the Lilywhites, and with the summer transfer window fast approaching, he appears to keen make a mark on Spurs one way or another.

According to Soccer Link, Campos has personally contacted Mourinho to offer him the chance to sign some of Lille’s top stars, including the likes of Mike Maignan, Victor Osimhen and Boubakary Soumare.

And after hearing about the news, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to voice their thoughts on Campos’ involvement.

One Spurs fan urged Daniel Levy to splash the cash this summer and take advantage of Campos’ offer.

Even despite the prospect of signing some of French football’s rising young stars, it’s quite telling that many Spurs would rather take Campos than any of the players mentioned.

Having a sporting director like Campos would give Spurs someone to help streamline their recruitment process, and his great relationship with Mourinho could make it a formidable double act.