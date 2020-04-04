Spurs fans discuss interest in Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan

With Hugo Lloris not covering himself in glory this season, the goalkeeping position at Tottenham is certainly one that is up for grabs ahead of next season.

The Frenchman has had his fair share of howlers, not least that nightmare moment away at Brighton when he simultaneously managed to gift the Seagulls a goal, and also injure himself in the process.

The likes of Paulo Gazzaniga and Michel Vorm have had their chances to stake their claims, but according to Eurosport journalist, Manu Lonjon, Spurs are in talks with French side Lille over a possible move for shot-stopper, Mike Maignan, in case of Lloris’ potential departure.

After hearing about the report linking them with Maignan, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the 24-year-old.

Hes a good keeper, would make a lot of sense given the coaching staff’s connections to him. I would be happy with this — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) April 3, 2020

Superb keeper — Frusciantiste (@JulLesaffre) April 3, 2020

get him please — randy (@randy36910786) April 3, 2020

One fan in particular meanwhile jokingly renamed their club “Lille Hotspur” – this no doubt in reference to the number of players from the French side Spurs have been linked to in recent weeks and months, including Maignan, Boubakary Soumare and Victor Osimhen, amongst others.

Lille Hotspur — ᴀᴅᴇɴ (@hengy) April 3, 2020

One Spurs supporter however admitted they aren’t too enthused by the prospect of Maignan being Lloris’ potential replacement.

Hopefully lloris leaves but Maignan isn’t great — Jack.A (@thfcjack_) April 3, 2020

At 24, Maignan isn’t even in that age bracket where goalkeepers are usually expected to hit their prime. He has plenty of time to grow and learn, and having had experience of the Champions League with Lille this season, he may not be as overawed by the prospect of playing for Spurs.

If Lloris does go, and the £19.8m-rated Maignan comes in, there may not be too many tears shed in north London.

