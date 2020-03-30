Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy disagree on Ndombele

According to a report by French media outlet Foot Mercato, via Sport Witness, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy disagree over the future of club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele.

What’s the word, then?

Well, Foot Mercato suggest that Paris Saint-Germain have added the former Lyon midfielder to their summer transfer wish-list, and they are ready to compete with another reported suitor in Barcelona for the 23-year-old’s signature.

The report says that PSG manager Leonardo has already been in contact with the Frenchman’s entourage, with further talks with his representatives expected to be held in the coming weeks.

Who is right about Ndombele: Mourinho or Levy?

The story adds that there are doubts over the £53.8m man’s future in north London because of Mourinho, who publicly criticised Ndombele following the draw against Burnley earlier this month.

However, the report adds that Levy doesn’t agree with the man he appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor in December, believing the midfielder can still come good in the future.

Who wins this battle?

It will certainly be an interesting discussion between the Tottenham duo this summer if a sizeable bid does arrive for Ndombele.

Based on what Mourinho has seen so far, it would be no surprise at all if he was willing to accept a fair bid for the 23-year-old, but it appears as though Levy feels he deserves longer in the capital to make an impact.

Given Spurs’ transfer budget reportedly could be reduced to £50m should they miss out on Champions League qualification – if and when the Premier League season resumes – so perhaps Levy’s views could change if they fail to do that.

Potentially recouping around £50m would allow Mourinho to offload a player he doesn’t appear to be keen on – even if he did describe his performance as “absolutely phenomenal” in December – according to this latest report, and strengthen his squad in other areas which could help Tottenham in the long run.

Levy is a known tough negotiator though, so while that may make relative sense, the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss may need to be at his best to convince his chairman that letting Ndombele go for the right money is the correct call.

