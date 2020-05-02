 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans discuss their interest in Marash Kumbulla

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 2/5/2020 | 07:15pm

Having conceded 40 goals in the Premier League this season – the joint-most of anyone in the top ten – it’s no surprise to hear Tottenham being interested in making some defensive reinforcements this summer.

The latest player to be linked with a switch to north London? Hellas Verona’s Marash Kumbulla.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Spurs have earmarked the centre-back as a potential option to replace Belgium international Jan Vertonghen, who reports claim is set to leave on a free transfer when his contract comes to an end.

The report adds that Spurs could face intense competition from Premier League rivals Everton, and Serie A giants Inter.

After hearing about the links to the 20-year-old, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.

One Spurs fan in particular however, raised some concerns about potentially signing Kumbulla, wondering whether he could be another Vlad Chiriches.

At just 20-years-old, Kumbulla could well be the future of Spurs’ defence.

If Vertonghen does indeed leave north London this summer, then going after someone who is considerably younger may be the way to go, particularly with the financial impact of the current situation set to take effect for the next couple of seasons at least.

Kumbulla may be the answer for Spurs.

