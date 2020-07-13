Spurs can fix Pochettino’s mistake by re-signing Marcus Edwards

According to A Bola (via Sport Witness), Tottenham could bring back Marcus Edwards this summer.

What’s the word?

The former Spurs starlet only left the club last year when he joined Portuguese side Vitoria, but it appears the north Londoners are already keen on bringing him back.

A Bola claim that along with Premier League rivals Manchester United, Spurs are interested in signing Edwards, with the the youngster’s departure from Vitoria considered to be “inevitable”.

The report further claims that Jose Mourinho’s side are eager to “fix a screw-up” in letting him go, and that because they have a clause entitling them to 50% of a future sale, they would only have to pay half the asking price.

Pochettino’s mistake

It was only a few years ago that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was waxing lyrical about Edwards’ abilities, even comparing him to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

He said: “The qualities – it’s only looks, his body and the way that he plays – remember a little bit from the beginning of Messi. He (Edwards) is a very good prospect and potentially he can be a top player, but we need to be patient and tell him that he has a lot of talent, enough talent to be a top player, a great player. But now it’s how he builds his future, that’s very important. And it’s our responsibility to tell him.”

Of course, things didn’t pan out for the £2.88m-rated Edwards like the way Pochettino envisioned, with the Englishman only playing just once for the senior side.

But since his exit last year, Edwards has been in imperious form for Vitoria, racking up eight goals and nine assists in just 33 games across all competitions. It’s exactly why Mourinho has the perfect opportunity to fix a major Pochettino error, helping to nurture a young talent properly and seeing him actually deliver on his potential.