Spurs fans react amid latest Mauricio Pochettino report

Despite leaving the club towards the end of last year, Mauricio Pochettino’s name continues to be intrinsically linked with Tottenham.

The Argentine was replaced by Jose Mourinho after a stuttering start to the season saw them drop to 14th in the Premier League at the time of his sacking.

Now, amidst the current financial struggles that sides are facing due to the current climate, The Telegraph have claimed Spurs have opened negotiations with their former boss over a reduction in payments – the report claims that Pochettino is “still getting paid his £8.5m salary during his break from management”.

After hearing about the report, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

My club is a disgrace — Shane Essam (@EssamShane) April 16, 2020

Knowing Poch he’ll probably say double the reduction. I miss him. @RickSpur https://t.co/TaZD1eNXKG — Sam Whitaker (@Samwhi) April 16, 2020

Hope Levy gets on his knees and begs. pic.twitter.com/STBbVAAsTx — Joanne Muhammad (@joannethejenius) April 16, 2020

Pathetic — Aaron Pitters ✍️📖📽️📺 (@aaronpitters) April 16, 2020

Course we have. Does levy have no shame? — Gertrude Englebert 🇪🇺 (@Dedicated_Mole) April 16, 2020

A couple of Spurs fans simply urged the club to bring Pochettino back.

Bring him back , please bring him back — Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) April 16, 2020

Just rehire him I’m not even joking — Takerluke #LevyOut (@Takerluke) April 16, 2020

Judging by the reaction of most of these Spurs fans, it’s safe to say Pochettino still holds a special place in their hearts.

Would you take Pochettino back?

Yes Vote No Vote

The Argentine was at the club for five years, and whilst he may not have won any trophies to show for it, he certainly established Spurs as a core part of the ‘big six’ in the top-flight.

Whether Pochettino will be willing to do his old side a favour with the severance package remains to be seen however.

