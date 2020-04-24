 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to Pochettino's links with Newcastle

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 24/4/2020 | 08:20pm

After being sacked as Tottenham manager towards the end of 2019, Mauricio Pochettino has found himself on the side-lines looking in, with numerous clubs being linked with appointing him as their next manager.

Reports had suggested Manchester United were potentially finally going to come in for him, whilst even Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal were said to be in the frame before they appointed Mikel Arteta.

Now, Football Insider have suggested that Pochettino is open to holding talks with Newcastle about taking over at St James’ Park if and when their takeover is complete.

And after hearing about the possibility of Pochettino heading to Tyneside, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter.

One fan even suggested that Pochettino would head to Newcastle and win the Premier League before Spurs managed to do so.

It would certainly be ironic if Pochettino had more money to spend at Newcastle than he ever got at Spurs.

The Argentine may relish the prospect of building a new project with the Magpies just like he did in north London, and with the financial backing to go with it, there may be a more accurate representation of his managerial credentials.

Only time will tell.

