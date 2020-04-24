Spurs fans react to Pochettino’s links with Newcastle

After being sacked as Tottenham manager towards the end of 2019, Mauricio Pochettino has found himself on the side-lines looking in, with numerous clubs being linked with appointing him as their next manager.

Reports had suggested Manchester United were potentially finally going to come in for him, whilst even Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal were said to be in the frame before they appointed Mikel Arteta.

Now, Football Insider have suggested that Pochettino is open to holding talks with Newcastle about taking over at St James’ Park if and when their takeover is complete.

And after hearing about the possibility of Pochettino heading to Tyneside, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter.

Newcastle will definitely spend more money than Tottenham from now Imagine Mauricio Pochettino winning anything in Newcastle, this will finally clearly state Daniel Levy is the problem — Opinions with Logic & Substance® (@maybeurcrazy) April 23, 2020

Newcastle want to win things right? So why sign Pochettino? — LR (@THFC_LR) April 23, 2020

Good luck to him, I hope he doesn’t raid Spurs for some of our vital players with that budget he will aquire — 🍴🔪JoeChef🔪🍴 (@JoeChefBlog) April 23, 2020

Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo — Chris Boler (@bolerboy) April 23, 2020

Best of luck to the geezer deserves some 💵💵💵 hopefully be back at the lane one day in our dugout again — dan ezard (@batdan99) April 23, 2020

My heart just sank but think it always will when he’s being linked to a job but he has to get back to coaching at some stage but it’ll still hurt — Ciaran Mc Corry (@cmcorry12) April 24, 2020

One fan even suggested that Pochettino would head to Newcastle and win the Premier League before Spurs managed to do so.

he is gonne win the league before us im crying rn — Alexi🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Leyti_RL) April 24, 2020

It would certainly be ironic if Pochettino had more money to spend at Newcastle than he ever got at Spurs.

The Argentine may relish the prospect of building a new project with the Magpies just like he did in north London, and with the financial backing to go with it, there may be a more accurate representation of his managerial credentials.

Only time will tell.