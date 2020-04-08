Alasdair Gold reveals update on Spurs interest in Max Aarons

According to Football.London’s Alasdair Gold, Max Aarons “ticks every box for a Tottenham signing”.

What’s the word?

The upcoming summer transfer window will be Jose Mourinho’s first in charge of the Lilywhites, having overseen the signings of Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes back in January.

And according to Gold, Spurs could make a move for a new right-back, and whilst Nice’s Youcef Atal is considered to be in the frame, Aarons appears to be the more favoured option.

He said: “At right-back, Spurs have been closely following Norwich right-back Max Aarons. The 20-year-old ticks every box for a Tottenham signing and as a homegrown addition. As a bonus, he can also play on the left of the defence.

“Aarons has been touted as a £30m signing and were Norwich to be relegated from the Premier League that would of course making Spurs’ job slightly easier. There’s also the constantly linked Nice right-back Youcef Atal, but Tottenham are believed to prefer the homegrown element of signing Aarons.”

Future

At just 20-years-old, Aarons could well represent the future of Spurs’ right-back slot.

Serge Aurier’s trademark since joining the north London side has been to give away penalty after penalty, and that unreliability is unlikely to make him a Mourinho favourite.

Despite Norwich’s struggles – they lie bottom of the Premier League table – Aarons has been a consistent presence in the starting eleven for Daniel Farke’s side, failing to complete the full 90 minutes in just two games this season in the top-flight.

With Ryan Sessegnon potentially lining up on the opposite side, Mourinho could have a full-back partnership that could hold down their positions for the next decade at both club and international level too. It’s a real no-brainer move.

