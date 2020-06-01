Spurs reignite interest in 2011 target M’Baye Niang

According to L’Equipe, Tottenham have positioned themselves for a move for Rennes winger M’Baye Niang this summer.

What’s the word?

The Senegal international is a familiar name to those connected with Spurs, after originally being linked with a move to north London back in 2011, when he was just a 16-year-old playing for Caen.

Niang ended up joining Serie A giants Milan a year later, and has since then, had numerous loan spells across Europe, including a stint in the Premier League with Watford.

Now, French publication L’Equipe claim that Spurs have made initial contact with the versatile attacker’s entourage, but that the playing time they have offered the now 25-year-old is minimal.

Revival

To think that Spurs are back in for Niang over nine years after their initial interest speaks volumes of the kind of full circle that the Senegalese ace’s career has come.

Now, plying his trade for Rennes, the Niang has seemingly found his groove as someone who predominantly plays through the middle, but can offer an option from out wide on the left.

This season has seen him net 15 goals in 36 games across all competitions, including scoring in a famous 2-1 win over French giants PSG back in August of last year.

He may not be considered a starlet no more, but he is still at the kind of age that means he is just about to approach the peak years of his career, and that should make him an enticing prospect for Spurs.