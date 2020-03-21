Spurs suffer major blow with John McDermott’s departure

As confirmed by Tottenham’s official club website, John McDermott is to leave his role as Head of Academy Coaching and Player Development to take up a position at the FA.

What’s the word?

McDermott will join the FA in the role of Assistant Technical Director, and leaves behind a 15-year legacy at Spurs, that included overseeing the development of players like Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Harry Winks, among others.

Speaking after confirmation of his exit, Daniel Levy expressed his gratitude to McDermott’s work in north London. He said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with John over such a long period of time. His contribution went beyond our Academy, he has been an integral part of everything we have sought to deliver on the football side and we will all miss his enthusiasm, insight and wisdom that he brought to his role.

“His time at the Club will not just be remembered for the calibre of player he has helped to develop for our First Team, of which there were many, but also each and every young player he supported who harboured dreams of having a professional career in the game, no matter what level they were ultimately able to reach.

“It is now vital that we take the necessary time and attention needed to identify the right expertise to move our Academy forward, reflecting just how important a role like this is to our Club. This process has already commenced and we shall provide an update in due course.”

Major blow

Make no mistake about it, whilst McDermott may not be the most prominent of figures at Spurs in terms of being front and centre of the spotlight, he has played a crucial role in helping develop the numerous academy youngsters that have come through.

As Levy himself admits, the north London side will no doubt miss what McDermott brought to the table, and it will leave a hole certainly at academy level. Kane and Winks in particular have been the two shining examples in recent years of academy graduates making the grade for the first-team, and having individuals who play a hugely important role in matters both on and off the pitch cannot be underestimated.

Whilst Levy will be hoping that the transition will be smooth, the ramifications of McDermott’s departure may not be felt for quite some time. The personal relationships and bonds he would have formed in his 15-year spell is something that is quite obviously impossible to replicate. Having already seen Mauricio Pochettino depart earlier this season after a number of years at the club, this represents another blow to Spurs and one that also signals an end of an era.

Levy and Spurs would have been hoping for a revamp following Pochettino’s exit, but with a senior figure like McDermott leaving, it just makes that process even more harder for the north Londoners. They have now suffered two significant exits in the space of a few months.

