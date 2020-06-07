Spurs fans fuming over latest Morgan Sanson reports

Having signed Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon last summer, Tottenham look set to raid the French market once more according to the latest reports.

Le10Sport claim that Jose Mourinho’s side are closing in on a deal to sign Marseille’s Morgan Sanson, with the midfielder’s agent Pini Zahavi having a good relationship with the current Spurs manager.

Sanson had been a virtual ever-present for Marseille before Ligue 1 was cancelled, making 30 appearances across all competitions, and scoring five goals and providing five assists too.

And after hearing about the update on their links to the £20.25m-rated ace, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Shocking footballer — Thomas…. (@Thomas_R1983) June 6, 2020

Unremarkable player in an unremarkable league. Not a chance. — G Moynes (@MoynesG) June 6, 2020

He will do nothing for us — Hishaam Habib (@Ganicus54) June 6, 2020

Not good enough — Mclp (@Mclp993) June 6, 2020

Never heard of him. We’re better off getting someone from the Championship or League 1 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Pete 🌈 (@deasel_pete) June 6, 2020

A few supporters couldn’t quite believe that Spurs are interested in another player from France, with a couple bringing up the names of Benjamin Stambouli and Clinton N’Jie, who played a combined total of just 39 games before leaving.

This absolutely reeks of a Stambouli/N’Jie hybrid. Harrowing. — ChrismanSpurs (@ChrismanSpurs) June 6, 2020

Oh good, another unheard of French farmer to join the long list of luminaries previously signed from that league. Stambouli, NJie, Nkoudo. Have Marseille accepted our offer of £3m and KWP? — When will the pub open? 😢 #THFC ⚽️ (@Rog_THFC) June 6, 2020

Another stambouli , cheap option 👎 — ricky Mercer (@RMercer05) June 6, 2020

One Spurs fan meanwhile seemed particularly frustrated by the fact the club seem to be targeting another central midfielder, instead of addressing a more pressing area of concern like up front.

Why spurs are targeting midfielders…instead of we immanently want a backup professional striker…and ofcourse a fullback..as.well — Raj_AK (@spr_uma) June 6, 2020

Unsurprisingly, a few Spurs fans seem to have a sense of deja vu when it comes to potentially signing Sanson.

Would Sanson be another French flop?

The club have had their fair share of bad signings from France, including the likes of Stambouli and N’Jie. And with Ndombele having a rocky first season with the Lilywhites too what with Mourinho taking to publicly criticise him, there isn’t much excitement surrounding a move for Sanson.