Spurs boss Jose Mourinho set to destroy Pochettino’s legacy

According to Football Insider, Jose Mourinho is more keen on signing more established stars this summer.

What’s the word?

Having been appointed into the first few months of this season, this upcoming transfer window will be Mourinho’s first in terms of it being a summer one.

His predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, appeared to focus more heavily on signing younger, more promising talent, before developing them into first-team stars – Dele Alli of course being the prime example.

But now, according to Football Insider, Mourinho is keen on “recruiting more senior players this summer in a major move away from the Pochettino blueprint”.

It’s further suggested that agents have already been told that the north London side are looking for players who won’t need long adaptation periods like the signings of Jack Clarke and Ryan Sessegnon last summer.

Destroying an identity

Identities are built over numerous seasons and years, and they’re often the focal point for a club to build around. In his time at the club, Pochettino shaped it in such a way where there was a clearly defined philosophy at Spurs, of having players who were young, hungry and full of intensity – the likes of Alli and Kane in particular symbolising that.

But with Mourinho wishing to tear up the blueprint and start imposing a more calculated, short-term approach, Spurs risk losing the kind of identity that they had worked so hard to build. Whilst of course there were no trophies to show for Pochettino’s work, he certainly established them as a firm part of the Premier League’s ‘big six’, and even taking them to the Champions League final last season.

Mourinho has never been one to hang around, so if Spurs go down this new route and it doesn’t work out, then not only will they have destroyed their previous work, but they will have also been burned by what the Portuguese man has also done.

