Spurs are the worst in the Premier League at one thing

Amidst all the focus on Tottenham’s problems in the number nine position, it’s unsurprising that Jose Mourinho appears to be neglecting a crucial issue that has gone under the radar in his time at the club.

The injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have robbed the north London side of their two most potent attacking threats down the middle, but when looking at the statistics, there may well be another reason why they’re struggling to find a regular supply of goals.

Their tally of 47 goals this season is worse than the current top four in the Premier League, whilst recent games in particular has seen their end product really dry up – they have found the back of the net just 11 times in their last nine games in the top-flight, hardly the record of a team looking to play Champions League football next season.

And that may be a result of one tactical flaw in particular. As per Whoscored, just 35% of their attack comes down the left-hand side in the Premier League, which puts them at the bottom of the pile when it comes to the entire division.

As a result of that, 29% of their forays forward goes through the middle, which is the most of any top-flight team. That would be all well and good if Spurs had a number of creative players in the middle of the park, who could unlock the door at a whim.

Unfortunately for Mourinho, only four players have averaged more than a measly one key pass per game – out of which one of them is Christian Eriksen who is no longer at the club, and the other three are Son, Steven Bergwijn and Serge Aurier. The Spurs boss has no central options who has shown they are reliable producers of a killer pass this term.

But on their neglected left-hand side, the Portuguese man has an abundance of threatening options. Whilst Son may be injured, the likes of Bergwijn, Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Moura could all be called upon, which makes it eye-brow raising to say the least that it’s the area of attack they have least relied on this season.

It’s a major attacking problem that Mourinho must solve immediately, but one that he already has the fix for.

