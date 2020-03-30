Spurs can finally replace Trippier with Meunier addition

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho can kill two birds with one stone this summer by landing a huge improvement to the right side of his defence.

The north London outfit have conceded the most amount of goals of any top ten side in the Premier League this season, perhaps a surprise given the past reputation of the Portuguese boss – he was once criticised by Johan Cruyff for being a “negative” coach who only cares about the result rather than the performance.

Jan Vertonghen will be on his way out, Danny Rose could leave permanently, and there are now doubts over the future of Kyle Walker-Peters, too.

If the latter were to depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, then Mourinho will be left with Serge Aurier, a player that fans have regularly slammed for being a “liability” and a “donkey” at the best of times.

But the right-back conundrum at Spurs has been long a problem, even looking back to the early season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Although, it was the Argentine that may have allowed this to occur as he oversaw Kieran Trippier’s departure to Atletico Madrid, who have since gone on to knock out their Champions League conquerors Liverpool in this season’s tournament, all while Spurs are left with nothing to play for.

Last season Trippier averaged 2.5 tackles, 2.3 clearances, 2 crosses and 1.8 key passes, via WhoScored, all of which exceed the Ivory Coast international this term.

Well, they may well have a solution that’ll not only resolve the right-back position but in turn, will help steer the defence onto greater things.

According to Tuttosport, via Le10 Sport, Mourinho is keen on clinching Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier, who is set to be out of contract this summer.

Transfermarkt currently value him at £27m, and despite not featuring as much as he’d probably like to in the French capital, he’s put up some solid figures – averaging 1.85 tackles, 1.65 interceptions and 1.35 clearances each match in both the UCL and Ligue 1, per WhoScored.

Meunier has also helped contribute with clean sheets against Real Madrid, Lyon and Lille this campaign.

Therefore, it would be wise for Mourinho to land the Belgian on a free at the end of the season, not only can Spurs finally fill the void left behind by Trippier, but it’ll give them a more defensively-sound right-back than Aurier.

