Spurs fans reminisce about former star Mousa Dembele

When you talk about some of the best players of Tottenham’s recent history, then Mousa Dembele is surely right up there at the very top of the conversation.

The Belgian powerhouse turned into a bona-fide star in north London, playing 249 times in his spell with the Lilywhites.

The 32-year-old joined the club back in the summer of 2012 from Fulham, becoming Andre Villas-Boas’ fourth signing whilst in charge of the club.

Despite leaving the north London side in January 2019 when he moved to Guangzhou R&F for £11m, it appears Spurs fans haven’t forgotten about his contributions.

Cheers crying now — Keith🇮🇪 (@Keith_678) April 7, 2020

I miss him so much — Pedro Gilio (de 🏠) (@pedrogilio) April 7, 2020

Because he didn’t score goals he was criminally underrated. One of the best holding players I have seen. — Mickey Gif 🇪🇺 (@clayblack75) April 7, 2020

I actually miss this guy. Ridiculous talent — Nick Skinner (@NickSkinner_) April 7, 2020

miss him, such a great player — Kaséᶜʳᶠ (@KaseSantos) April 7, 2020

Some Spurs fans felt that Dembele’s departure was the real turning point for their team’s decline, with one supporter claiming that they didn’t “appreciate” him.

We didn’t appreciate what we had and we’ve not been the same team since. — 🇬🇧Lest we forget🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@hacko1882) April 7, 2020

Our best player over recent years. Our slide directly corresponds with him leaving. — Ben Holmes (@BenRev1) April 7, 2020

When he left that was the start of the decline 😭 what a player 🙌🏼 — CHUD (@unclerico1979) April 7, 2020

One fan meanwhile simply claimed that it was a “terrible decision” from Daniel Levy to sell the midfielder.

Oh Moussa Dembele. What a magic player he was. Terrible decision from Levy to sell him — JackJones (@BILLYGIBBONS14) April 7, 2020

Amidst all the struggles of Tanguy Ndombele this season and his run-in with Jose Mourinho, it’s understandable why Spurs fans are still looking longingly at someone like Dembele.

Even more than a year later, the Lilywhites have yet to really replace their former midfielder, and until they do so, it will always be a case of what if he had stayed.

