Spurs must secure Crouch-like colossus as a Kane alternative

Tottenham Hotspur need a back-up to Harry Kane with the club failing to secure a new striker during the January transfer window, chairman Daniel Levy can make amends in the summer.

According to Turkish newspaper Sabah, Fenerbahce forward Vedat Muriqi is still of interest to Spurs and the Super Lig outfit are open to offloading him for €20m (£18m).

Premier League newcomers West Brom, and Serie A duo Napoli and Lazio are also keen on landing the 6 foot 4 Kosovan colossus.

While Aksam have claimed that the north Londoners failed with a bid in January when Jose Mourinho was desperately searching for depth to his frontline.

The 26-year-old has been in prolific form for the Turkish side, providing 17 goals and seven assists in 36 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

Kane picked up an injury on New Year’s Day and Spurs were made to pay for never replacing Fernando Llorente.

In his absence, Mourinho’s side slid down the Premier League table and crashed out of all cup competitions, including the Champions League less than a year on from making the final.

Levy would be wise to sanction a move for Muriqi as not only would he provide an adequate backup to the English talisman, but he’d also offer an alternative threat in attack.

Former Turkish international Ridvan Dilmen praised the Fenerbahce powerhouse back in September, saying: “There are some forwards. They might be short and quick. Some are powerful. Some are tall, like Peter Crouch, who can get the ball on the ground. Muriqi possesses all [of these]. If he could play alongside Alex, he could score 25 goals [in a season].”

That sort of aerial threat would be most welcome in north London and to be able to nab a striker that’s bagged 17 goals to play second-fiddle to Kane would be extremely smart business.

