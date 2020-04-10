 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Spurs fans discuss former ace Nacer Chadli

Spurs fans discuss former ace Nacer Chadli

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 10/4/2020 | 09:50am

Brought in from Dutch side FC Twente for a reported £7m, Nacer Chadli showed flashes of promise in his time at Tottenham.

The Belgium international only ended up playing 119 times for the north Londoners, after signing back in the summer of 2013 when Andre Villas-Boas was in charge of the club.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

The 30-year-old scored 25 times and provided a further 16 assists during his time with the Lilywhites, and Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their memories of their former ace.

A few Spurs fans revealed that they felt it was a mistake letting him go, with one supporter in particular calling it one of Mauricio Pochettino’s biggest errors.

A couple of fans simply insisted that he is as good as, if not better, than the likes of Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela.

With Steven Bergwijn arriving on the books in the January transfer window, Spurs have got another winger to pin their hopes on to deliver success.

The Dutchman has similarly shown early signs of being a real coup for the Lilywhites, not least his superb volley against Manchester City in the Premier League.

He will however have to be a whole lot more consistent than Chadli was to ensure that he goes down in the history books as a real Spurs success.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans are reminiscing over this former powerhouse.

Article title: Spurs fans discuss former ace Nacer Chadli

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 