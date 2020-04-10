Spurs fans discuss former ace Nacer Chadli

Brought in from Dutch side FC Twente for a reported £7m, Nacer Chadli showed flashes of promise in his time at Tottenham.

The Belgium international only ended up playing 119 times for the north Londoners, after signing back in the summer of 2013 when Andre Villas-Boas was in charge of the club.

The 30-year-old scored 25 times and provided a further 16 assists during his time with the Lilywhites, and Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their memories of their former ace.

I loved Nacer, he was a role player who often delivered. — LJohnson (@lazqetjohnson) April 8, 2020

Underrated imo bit of a jack of all trades without being expert in one position. Good squad player/replacement etc similar lucas now — Ronald (@G_Fro) April 8, 2020

Quality player and best of the bale money that we wasted. Never understood the stick he got from some. — James Davies (@JamesDavies4) April 9, 2020

A few Spurs fans revealed that they felt it was a mistake letting him go, with one supporter in particular calling it one of Mauricio Pochettino’s biggest errors.

I think it was one of Poch’s biggest mistakes letting him go. He was so versatile and we could have really needed him when we trying to chase down Leicester in the title chase. — Tri for Life (@TriforLife1) April 8, 2020

Quality player that we let go far too soon — Andy THFC (@AndyTHFC14) April 8, 2020

I used to love him was gutted when we sold him — Tøm (@TomCOYS) April 8, 2020

A couple of fans simply insisted that he is as good as, if not better, than the likes of Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela.

100%, was just as good as Lucas, Bergwijn and better than Lamela — Daniel Harris (@DanDTP) April 8, 2020

Btw was a big fan of Chadli. Feel he’d probably start for us now. Better than Lucas and Lamela. His goal and assists return were pretty impressive. — James (@JimboGrill5000) April 8, 2020

With Steven Bergwijn arriving on the books in the January transfer window, Spurs have got another winger to pin their hopes on to deliver success.

The Dutchman has similarly shown early signs of being a real coup for the Lilywhites, not least his superb volley against Manchester City in the Premier League.

He will however have to be a whole lot more consistent than Chadli was to ensure that he goes down in the history books as a real Spurs success.

