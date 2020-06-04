Spurs must splash the cash on Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly

With his reputation as someone who makes teams notoriously difficult to beat, Jose Mourinho will be keen to ensure Tottenham’s defence is up to scratch for next season.

The Lilywhites have conceded 40 goals in the Premier League in just 29 games, meaning they have the joint-worst record along with Burnley in the current top ten.

And with Jan Vertonghen looking set to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires, Mourinho will surely be looking to strengthen his defence.

Reports in recent days have suggested that Spurs are set to rival both Manchester United and Liverpool for the signing of Napoli powerhouse Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, and if Daniel Levy is able to fund a big-money move for anyone amidst the current circumstances, then signing the Senegal international has to be the absolute priority.

Standing at an imposing 6 foot 2, Koulibaly has developed into one of the world’s elite defenders, with praise coming from those who have managed him, and those who have played alongside him.

His former boss at Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti, mentioned him in the same breath as the likes of Paolo Maldini and Sergio Ramos, whilst Pepe Reina insisted that the defender who gave him the most “security”, was the “extraordinary” Koulibaly.

Can you see Daniel Levy spending big-money on Kalidou Koulibaly?

Yes Vote No Vote

And speaking back in 2018, ex-Liverpool midfielder and Senegalese compatriot, Salif Diao, waxed lyrical about the 28-year-old’s abilities, and insisted that he is ready-made to play in English football.

He said: “He’s got all the qualities to do well in the Premier League. He’s strong, can play hard when needed, can read the game very well and is not scared to get stuck in. Moving to England will be his natural progression. He can test himself in a league where the game is a lot quicker, and he will get personal satisfaction playing against the very best.”

Whether Spurs will have the funds to sign him is another matter altogether, but if Levy can loosen the purse-strings for Mourinho this summer, then there can be no question that Koulibaly should be the man to sign.