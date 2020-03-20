Three things we’ve learned about Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele

When Tanguy Ndombele made the move from Lyon to Tottenham last summer, it was a major coup on the part of the Lilywhites.

Reports previously had suggested the likes of Manchester City were interested in signing him, so for Spurs to complete a swoop for the Frenchman was a major statement of intent.

But sadly for him, his debut campaign in English football has been nothing to write home about. If anything, it’s a dream that turned into a nightmare. Below are three things we’ve learned about Ndombele’s first season with the club.

Flashes of brilliance

Well, let’s start with a positive. Amidst all the doom and gloom surrounding him at the moment (to which we’ll later get onto), Ndombele has provided sparks of genius that leaves you in no doubt that there is a very talented player in Spurs’ ranks – just look at his exquisite strike on his top-flight debut against Aston Villa. Indeed, even whilst delivering a stinging criticism of his performance against Burnley, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher waxed lyrical about the kind of things he is capable of doing.

He said: “If you look at his stats on the ball in the first half, he was one of the best Tottenham players. When you watch him in the game, he very rarely loses the ball.” Sven-Goran Eriksson also chimed in by saying that when he has the ball at his feet, “you can see he’s a great footballer”. There is certainly something there for Spurs to cling on to.

Talent isn’t everything

But whilst his talent on the ball cannot be questioned, that simply isn’t enough to be a top-level player. You only have to look at players like Hatem Ben Arfa and Ravel Morrison to see how talented starlets can fall by the proverbial wayside because they don’t have the attitude or work ethic to match their enormous abilities.

Speaking after that infamous Burnley game, Eriksson said: “It was worse than I thought. This is not for the Premier League. You have to run. If you don’t run, you don’t play in the Premier League. That’s the first rule. he needs to add something that belongs to the Premier League, otherwise, he will never be a Premier League player. It seems like the attitude is totally missing.”

Make or break

Mourinho’s very public criticism of Ndombele this season is certainly a risky approach. Even before delivering a damning verdict on the Frenchman’s performance at Turf Moor, the Spurs boss had also previously appeared to question his desire to play.

Mourinho has essentially thrown the gauntlet down to the £58.5m-rated ace, and whether he hides into a shell, or comes out fighting, is what will make or break his Spurs career. Ndombele has almost become a scapegoat for the north London’s side struggles this year, with the manager criticising him and the fans also getting onto his back. There may well be other players who have performed worse, but when you arrive in a big-money deal, there is a greater sense of expectation.

It’s up to the midfielder himself to make sure he gets to the required standards, or Mourinho simply won’t tolerate him anymore.

