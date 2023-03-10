TalkSport pundit Darren Bent has mooted Thomas Frank as a suitable replacement for Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur if the Italian leaves in the near future.

Will Antonio Conte leave Spurs?

After defeat in the Champions League this week, Spurs are set to end yet another season without lifting a major trophy.

Seeing as Conte was brought in as a proven winner to try to help the club end what is now a 15-year wait for silverware, it's safe to say things have not gone to plan.

Consequently, there is already talk that Tottenham could begin the hunt for a new manager very soon, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel being referenced recently by The Guardian.

While speaking about this on TalkSport, Bent suggested that Brentford boss Frank could possibly be a risk worth taking for the Lilywhites.

He said: "I like Thomas Frank. Maybe a slight risk because it's a step up from Brentford, but he’s got all the credentials.

"And when I say credentials, look what he's doing with this Brentford side in the Premier League."

Why would Spurs hire Frank over Pochettino?

Seeing as Frank has been a Premier League manager for less than two seasons, his relative experience at the top level would understandably make him a bit of a risk.

Still, he's done brilliantly with Brentford to get them promoted and then lead them to a 13th-placed finish as well as having them push for European football this season as they are currently ninth in the league

What's more, they are currently on a run of 12 league matches without defeat – the longest in the division, despite taking on Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and even Tottenham during their past 10 outings

With that in mind, it's clear to see how he could have the quality to go and impress at a club like Spurs, who could offer more financial backing than the Bees. What's more, he would also likely cost less in wages than Pochettino or Tuchel due to his lack of big-club experience.

It will no doubt be interesting to see if Frank is considered when Conte does depart.