The VAR team covering the latest Tottenham Hotspur match may well have made a key mistake as Richarlison saw his goal ruled out for a questionable offside call.

What's the latest on Richarlison, VAR, and Spurs?

After a tumultuous past few weeks, Antonio Conte's men picked up a much-needed win in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon in front of their own fans.

Indeed, Spurs played host to Nottingham Forest and brushed past their opponents with ease as two goals from Harry Kane and a further effort from Son Heung-min were enough to seal a 3-1 despite Joe Worrall's consolation.

And while it might have been a fairly routine win, things could have been potentially made even easier had Richarlison's early goal not been ruled out by VAR for offside.

What's more, as this image shared on Twitter shows, it looks to be the tightest of calls and he may well have actually been onside as the technology can't always be trusted to come to the right conclusion.

Has Richarlison scored yet for Spurs?

We believe it looks as if they've actually drawn the line from Richarlison's elbow or the outside of the sleeve, whereas it appears as if they've drawn the line from the inside of Felipe's sleeve which to the naked eye looks very strange and puts the Brazilian at a disadvantage.

Seeing as Richarlison is yet to score in the Premier League for Spurs (though does have two goals in the Champions League), this must have been a particularly frustrating moment for the Brazilian – especially after he complained about the club's poor form and his lack of minutes in an explosive recent interview.

Indeed, that would have been the perfect way to silence his critics but it seems as though the VAR team had other ideas. They adjudged the forward to be leaning just ahead of the deepest Forest defender and so the goal wasn't to stand.

In theory, as offside is objective, there should be no room to debate such goals. But as we learnt with Brentford's infamous recent goal against Arsenal, the officials don't always end up making the correct decision.

In the end, Tottenham still got the win but it would be no shock if we were to learn that Richarlison was still fuming about the incident today.