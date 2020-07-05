Spurs fans have mixed reaction to Ben Godfrey reports

With 44 goals conceded in the Premier League this season, Tottenham have the second-worst defensive record in the top ten, and it’s surely an area that Jose Mourinho will hope to improve upon over the course of the summer transfer window.

And according to The Sun, Spurs are one of the clubs interested in Norwich defender Ben Godfrey. The report claims that along with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, Mourinho’s side are eyeing up a move for the Englishman, with the Canaries potentially cashing in on him if they get relegated to the Championship this season.

After hearing about the links to the 22-year-old, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Building a quality a Championship level squad. — S (@jsethke) July 5, 2020

Would be an utterly pointless move, Norwich defence is rubbish. Even with our scouting network I’d be surprised — Kev Knuckey (@knuckey1970) July 5, 2020

Jose’s pulling power🙃 — Sumeet Ranjan Rout (@rout_sumeet97) July 5, 2020

Daniel Levy needs to realise that if hes looking to buy Championship players, we’re gonna end up with a Championship team… 👀 — GM (@ea1gmessina) July 5, 2020

Some Spurs fans couldn’t quite believe they are targeting defenders from a side that are currently rooted bottom of the table in the Premier League, and wondered how that would be considered improving their own team.

Great let’s sign half of the back 4 that came last in the league, going in the right direction 👍🏻 — Zack (@ZackTottenham) July 5, 2020

We want half of Norwich’s back line? (Aaron’s and Godfrey? Norwich have conceded 61 goals this season. And we want to spend 25 million on Godfrey and no doubt 30 million on Aaron’s. Let that sink it. They maybe good in the future but not what we need now. Let’s policy rules again — mikinrin90 (@mikinrin90) July 5, 2020

They’re bottom of the league — Oliver Allen (@admiralallen) July 5, 2020

One fan in particular lambasted the prospect of Godfrey signing, essentially comparing him to a robot. And when you look at his stats as per Whoscored, you can perhaps see why. He averages less than a tackle and interception per game (0.8), makes 0.1 key passes and only 0.2 dribbles per game too – certainly not someone who seems adventurous on the ball, or aggressive without it.

Built like a robot, runs like a robot, plays like a robot = Jose signing…….but Aaron’s is a strange choice. — Wile E Coyote (@Acme_Corps) July 5, 2020

Whilst Godfrey is part of a Norwich back-line that is officially the worst in the entire Premier League with 61 conceded, it’s probably worth reminding that he remains only 22, and has now built up considerable experience of the top-flight.

With the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld in their 30s, Spurs could do with a more youthful overhaul of their back-line, and Godfrey fits that description to a tee.

But judging by the reaction of some of these Spurs fans, the prospect of him joining doesn’t seem to have everyone’s approval.