Spurs fans react to interest in Norwich starlet Max Aarons

With the upcoming transfer window being Jose Mourinho’s first summer in charge of Tottenham, it’s been no surprise to see the north London side being linked to numerous players in recent weeks.

And according to Football Insider, the Lilywhites have their eyes set on Norwich starlet Max Aarons.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

The report claims that Spurs are “primed for talks” with the Canaries, and that they have made him their top target to help fix their issues at right-back, laying the groundwork for a potential summer deal.

After hearing about the club’s links to the 20-year-old, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the transfer target.

This would make more sense. Younger and home grown which is an issue for us at the moment. — James Ambrose (@light_bulb86) April 15, 2020

Really impressed by this lad 👍🏻⚽️ — yidarmy35 (@Yidarmy35) April 15, 2020

Hope so. Like the look of this kid. — Tonetek (@Tonetek1) April 15, 2020

I hope this is legit ! He is what we need ! — Jordan Huggins (@Huggy_Tottenham) April 15, 2020

get it done!!! — Jspurs (@Jspurs3) April 15, 2020

He is quality, can only get better — Mark Thompson (@mark44_thompson) April 15, 2020

Get in — Mamlo✨ (@illegalMams) April 15, 2020

A couple of fans expressed their concerns over signing Aarons, with one Spurs supporter suggesting it “could go the same way as (Ryan) Sessegnon”, and another saying there isn’t much difference between him and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Definitely want him but worried it could go the same way as Sessengon, don’t know if he’s ready to come in as a first choice right back — Dylan (@dylan_thfc) April 15, 2020

Not to much difference between Aarons and KWP. We need to do better. — Sverre Hæsken (@7e3abec4b5c84d7) April 16, 2020

Spurs fans are understandably excited at the prospect of the club luring Aarons away from the Canaries this summer.

Would Max Aarons immediately dislodge Serge Aurier from the XI?

Yes Vote No Vote

At just 20, he is already building up considerable experience of playing week-in and week-out, and a season in the Premier League will no doubt be doing him wonders.

This is the kind of progressive signing Spurs should be looking to make.

Meanwhile, here are three iconic Spurs goals fans will never forget.