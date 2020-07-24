Tottenham must raid Norwich for Todd Cantwell this summer

According to Alasdair Gold, Norwich play-maker Todd Cantwell is a player Tottenham have looked at.

With the Canaries’ relegation from the Premier League already confirmed, all eyes will be on which of their key stars will end up leaving this summer.

And speaking in a video posted on his official Youtube channel, Gold hinted that Spurs could make a move for Cantwell, pointing back to the time when the club raided Burnley for Kieran Trippier when the Clarets got sent down to the Championship.

He said: “I think in terms of other transfers, it’s going to be really interesting to see relegated clubs. I think a lot of clubs will try and take advantage (of) the financial issues. Obviously Norwich, some good defenders there, you have players in a relegated team who, in another team, would be perfect. Trippier obviously went down with Burnley, he proved to be a really good right-back for Tottenham. So if that’s the case with (Max) Aarons, (Ben) Godfrey… Cantwell is a player Spurs have looked at.”

Forget Hojbjerg

Whilst all the recent headline talk has been about whether Spurs can snare Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Cantwell arguably should be the bigger priority for the Lilywhites.

Their total of 60 goals in the Premier League this season is lower than any of the current top five, with just Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in double figures for goals – the latter remains the only Spurs man to be in double figures for assists.

Bringing in Cantwell would give the north Londoners a much-needed boost in creativity and goal threat from the attacking midfield positions – an area in which they have struggled big-time thanks to injuries and a loss in form for Dele Alli.

The England international has played just 24 times in the top-flight this season, whilst in the 15 league games he played from December 15, he managed just three goals and one assist.

Cantwell, playing in a side that have been rooted bottom of the Premier League table and already heading down, has been impressive, notching seven goals and two assists, averaging 1.1 shots, 0.9 key passes and 1.4 dribbles per game.

The £18m-rated ace was described as having a “God-given” talent by one of his former youth coaches, and at just 22, has the kind of potential that could even see him go on to outshine Alli for Spurs, especially when considering he would be playing with far better players.