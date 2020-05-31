Spurs fans discuss links to Celtic star Odsonne Edouard

After both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son’s injuries, Tottenham were left desperately short of firepower in the weeks just before football was postponed across Europe.

It brutally exposed the north London side’s lack of depth in the number nine role, so it’s been no surprise to see the Lilywhites being linked with a move for a striker in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

And according to The Sunday Times, Spurs have set their sights on Celtic star Odsonne Edouard as the man to solve that problem. The report claims that Jose Mourinho’s side have had him scouted numerous times over the course of this season, and that they see him as a potential replacement or back-up option to Kane.

After hearing about their links to the Frenchman, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their latest striker target.

GET HIM IN — Ted Moore (@Jos_ehhhh) May 31, 2020

He is INSANE, would be the perfect ST signing for us — B🩳 (@fvckboyko) May 31, 2020

Very good player but I’d prefer Dembele from Lyon who used to play for them and Fulham before that. — Goy Division 🏴‍☠️ (@GoyDivision_) May 31, 2020

It’s so hard to gage a Scottish player. It’s not hard to look good in Scotland. — Stuart Barkley (@ihatemornings01) May 31, 2020

A couple of Spurs fans suggested that Edouard could actually play alongside Kane in a strike partnership, much like what Fernando Llorente brought to the table.

Kane and Llorente had a very good game as a two up front at Bernabeu and Edouard is a better version of the Llorente we had — kabak fan (@thfcaditya) May 31, 2020

We need an option when Kane is out/to rest Kane, he can do that We need someone who can get us goals off the bench, he can do that. He so has fantastic technical ability so we can easily play him & Kane in the same XI — SHARKY (@Belgian_Hotspur) May 31, 2020

With an impressive haul of 27 goals in just 45 games across all competitions, Edouard has certainly proven he’s got the ability to lead the line with aplomb.

What would Odsonne Edouard's ideal role at Spurs be?

Back-up for Kane Vote Replacement for Kane Vote

But as one fan suggested, whether his exploits in Scottish football can be translated into the Premier League is another question altogether.

At only 22 however, he’s got the time to grow and develop into a real success at Spurs.