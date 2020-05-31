 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans discuss links to Celtic star Odsonne Edouard

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 31/5/2020 | 07:15pm

After both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son’s injuries, Tottenham were left desperately short of firepower in the weeks just before football was postponed across Europe.

It brutally exposed the north London side’s lack of depth in the number nine role, so it’s been no surprise to see the Lilywhites being linked with a move for a striker in the upcoming summer transfer window.

And according to The Sunday Times, Spurs have set their sights on Celtic star Odsonne Edouard as the man to solve that problem. The report claims that Jose Mourinho’s side have had him scouted numerous times over the course of this season, and that they see him as a potential replacement or back-up option to Kane.

After hearing about their links to the Frenchman, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their latest striker target.

A couple of Spurs fans suggested that Edouard could actually play alongside Kane in a strike partnership, much like what Fernando Llorente brought to the table.

With an impressive haul of 27 goals in just 45 games across all competitions, Edouard has certainly proven he’s got the ability to lead the line with aplomb.

What would Odsonne Edouard's ideal role at Spurs be?

Back-up for Kane

Back-up for Kane

Replacement for Kane

Replacement for Kane

But as one fan suggested, whether his exploits in Scottish football can be translated into the Premier League is another question altogether.

At only 22 however, he’s got the time to grow and develop into a real success at Spurs.

