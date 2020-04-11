Alasdair Gold provides major update on Oliver Skipp’s future

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, Oliver Skipp “could get a loan move to further his development”.

What did he say?

The Tottenham starlet has struggled for consistent first-team opportunities this season, making just eight appearances for the senior side.

And now, Gold has revealed that with a number of midfielders departing the club over the past couple of transfer windows, including the likes of Christian Eriksen and Victor Wanyama, Jose Mourinho will assess Skipp’s progress before contemplating whether a loan move is necessary for him.

He said: “In the centre of the pitch, with Gedson Fernandes’ arrival in January, there’s a chance that with all of the options now in midfield Oliver Skipp could get a loan move to further his development. Mourinho has high hopes for the teenager but he also believes in loan moves more than his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino did.

“With the need for a defensive midfielder, he will assess Skipp’s development and decide whether he’s ready to become his next Scott McTominay or whether a season out on loan gaining regular match experience would serve him better first.”

Progress

One of the big talking points at Spurs this season has of course been Mourinho’s treatment of another homegrown prodigy, Troy Parrott.

The north London side’s boss has repeatedly insisted that he simply isn’t ready to make his mark on the first-team, even despite the injuries to the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

For Skipp, things are perhaps even more difficult for him to really stake his claim. Central midfield is an area in which Spurs are well-stocked for, and so the real question will be whether he benefits from being in and around the first-team on the training pitch and getting the odd game here and there, or playing regularly whilst out on loan.

It’s a decision that could truly make-or-break Skipp’s future at Spurs.

