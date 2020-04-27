Spurs could reignite Giroud interest this summer, claims Alasdair Gold

Tottenham Hotspur could reignite their interest in veteran striker Olivier Giroud this summer according to Football.London correspondent Alasdair Gold, who revealed his thoughts in a recent Q&A over the weekend.

What’s he said?

The north Londoners failed to add a forward during the January transfer window despite chasing several reported targets, one of which and arguably the most coveted was Chelsea’s 33-year-old Frenchman.

Only their own frustrations over a new frontline addition stopped the 97-cap man making the switch across the capital, and it is something that manager Jose Mourinho must be ruing having been without the services of skipper and talisman Harry Kane.

Spurs have slipped out of all competitions and face an almighty task to get back into the top four reckoning in the Premier League.

And Gold expects the club to go back in for Giroud when the transfer market reopens this summer, he said:

“A bit like Nemanja Matic at Manchester United, Giroud has had the option taken up to add another year to his existing contract so Chelsea don’t lose him for nothing in the next transfer window and it also covers them in the scenario of the Premier League season continuing past June 30 and the end of his deal. “I would still expect Tottenham to sniff around Giroud in the next window, with any transfer fee unlikely to be large for a player of his age. “I also think he fits the bill perfectly at Spurs of being a good foil for Harry Kane – he was superb in the match at Stamford Bridge between the two teams – and will not block the long-term progress of Troy Parrott.”

Kane foil

It can be argued that Spurs have struggled to replace Fernando Llorente since his departure to Napoli back in September as they haven’t had a viable backup option to the Englishman up top.

Heung-min Son became their makeshift centre-forward in his absence, but only until he picked up an injury of his own, leaving Lucas Moura out of position and relatively exposed in attack.

Had Mourinho been able to call upon someone like a Llorente or a Giroud, then his fortunes would be drastically different with Kane’s void being 17 goals in just 25 appearances this campaign.

This is something that will still need to be resolved ahead of next season and another move for the experienced French ace could prove to be shrewd.

Chelsea may activate the option on him, but as Gold suggests, that won’t stop them from selling should the right fee come in.

