Spurs fans discuss report on Schalke powerhouse Ozan Kabak

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 11/7/2020 | 12:15pm

It’s fair to say it hasn’t been the greatest of seasons at Tottenham.

From all the fall-out of Mauricio Pochettino’s exit, to the very little excitement produced since Jose Mourinho took over, there has not been a lot of positives in north London.

And one area that has really let them down badly has been their back-line, with their total of 44 goals conceded only better than Chelsea and Burnley in the Premier League’s top ten.

But according to Turkish journalist Mehmet Demirkol, Spurs may have already identified their defensive problem and set about trying to fix it.

Speaking at beIN Manset, Demirkol revealed that Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak is “on his way to Tottenham this season”, and after hearing about the links to the 6 foot 1 man, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of fans insisted how Kabak, 20, could provide Spurs with someone who could be the future of their defence, with one supporter envisioning how he and Japhet Tanganga could be the mainstays for the next decade or so.

One Spurs fan in particular meanwhile listed the reasons why Kabak could be perfect for them, and insisted that he “would be a rock in the heart of defence”.

Averaging an impressive 1.4 tackles and 1.4 interceptions in the Bundesliga for Schalke this year, Kabak has been a mainstay of the German side’s back-four despite only being 20-years-old.

Should Spurs sign Ozan Kabak?

Yes

Yes

No

No

With Jan Vertonghen set to depart the club once his contract finally expires, Spurs will surely be on the look-out for a new defender, and Kabak’s age marks him out as someone who Jose Mourinho could build the future around.

