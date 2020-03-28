Spurs boss Jose Mourinho risks alienating Troy Parrott

If there are two players who Jose Mourinho may still have nightmares about even now, then they would surely be Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah.

The Tottenham manager has developed a reputation for someone who is always hunting instant success, and is perhaps not the kind of figure to consider long-term issues.

It’s why there is certainly an asterisk next to him when it comes to his record of helping to produce or develop young players. And in De Bruyne and Salah, who he both had in his second spell in charge of Chelsea, they have been painful reminders of just what could have been.

The duo have now become two of the Premier League’s elite players, starring for Manchester City and Liverpool respectively, helping them to domestic and even European success (in the case of Salah).

Mourinho of course has since defended Salah’s time at Stamford Bridge, but for as long as the Egyptian continues to fire in the goals for rivals Liverpool, then it always be a stick used to beat him with.

And that’s exactly why Spurs and Mourinho in particular should be very worried about history repeating itself with Troy Parrott.

The academy product has been one of the big talking points in north London this season, particularly in regards to the Spurs boss’ apparent reluctance to play him and give him a genuine chance to shine.

The Portuguese man has insisted Parrott simply isn’t ready, even despite injuries to the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son robbing the Lilywhites of an option up front.

The longer he keeps Parrott out of the limelight and keeps him at arm’s length, the more chance of Parrott upping sticks and coming back to haunt Mourinho with a different club.

The £3.6m-rated youngster needs to be managed carefully, but at the moment, Mourinho is dropping the ball with his future. Alienating him could come back to bit the Spurs boss big-time.

