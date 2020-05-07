Spurs could make shrewd signing with Patrik Schick

According to LaRoma24, Tottenham could be interested in making a move for Patrik Schick this summer.

What’s the word?

The north London side were after a striker throughout the January transfer window, but in the end, failed to bring anyone through the door to help cover for Harry Kane’s absence from injury.

Now, Italian publication LaRoma24 claim that Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, who have had Schick on loan for this entire season, have asked for a discount to sign him permanently from Roma this summer – something the Giallorossi have rejected.

The report adds that this may have opened the door for a new club to enter the race for the Czech Republic international’s signature, and that Spurs are “already working on this negotiation”.

Champions League

Spurs fans will all be aware of Schick and what he can do, having seen him start up front in both games of Leipzig’s Champions League last 16 clash with the north Londoners earlier this season.

Whilst the striker may not have scored, there can be no questioning he ran the Spurs back-line ragged with his movement off the ball, and selfless creativity. Over the course of the two matches, he completed all four of his attempted dribbles, made four key passes, and won an impressive 17 of his 26 total duels.

Even though Timo Werner may have been the man Spurs fans would have been wary about, it was arguably Schick who outshone his German counterpart – as per Sofascore, the Czech averaged a higher match rating than the forward in both legs.

It’s no surprise that Schick has received major plaudits for his work this season in Germany, with Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche saying: “He has incredible quality and brings something different to the team which makes our squad more versatile”.

Having seen first-hand what he can do, Daniel Levy must surely be considering going all in for the £18m-rated Schick this summer.