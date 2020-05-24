Spurs fans react to latest update on Philippe Coutinho move

Since leaving Liverpool a few years ago, it’s fair to say Philippe Coutinho has had a roller-coaster ride at the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian was shipped out loan to the latter last summer, and though he has performed reasonably well with nine goals and eight assists in 32 games across all competitions, the indications are that Bayern won’t be taking up the option to sign him on a permanent deal.

According to Football Insider, the door has now been opened for Tottenham to swoop in for Coutinho, and that “Barcelona are looking for a buyer and have let it be known that he is available for another season-long loan or a permanent deal at a significantly reduced price”.

After hearing about the update on Coutinho, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Please NO. He’s finished at the top level. And even if he wasn’t, he’s the anti type of a mourinho playmaker. Hardly any defensive output or pressing ability.

We have a ready made star in the making in lo celso. — Shreyas Rao (@Spurs_Shreyas) May 24, 2020

While I do think we need another central playmaker, I would prefer Eze from QPR who would not expect to start all the time because Lo Celso is now our main creator. — Aaron Pitters ✍️️ (@aaronpitters) May 24, 2020

A guy can hope…maybe — ~Bobby P~ COYS!!!!! HABS!!!!!! (@BobbyPrica) May 24, 2020

Ideal situation – get him on loan and use our funds to strengthen defence and CDM role, then if Coutinho has had a good season we make it permanent next summer. — FCUpdate (@JiKdrop) May 23, 2020

I would take him any day. Guy is talented, will take our revenge against lfc. — Abhi THFC (@abhispurs) May 23, 2020

He would be perfect Eriksen replacement and I get why you want other positions first, but playmaker is so important too Rb will be Aarons or Meunier Lb Sess will fight for that starting position St probs cheap and experienced Dm Hojberg — Rasmus | #BackJose (@thfcrasmus) May 23, 2020

We need Koulibaly, Aarons and Hojbjerg not Coutinho… Waste of money, we are backed upfront — KL_Dvkstar (@Karabo23089342) May 23, 2020

Mourinho would play him at right back — Richard Williams (@MrRic_Hard) May 24, 2020

On a permanent deal, there are certainly question marks as to whether Coutinho should be a priority for the club.

Should Spurs try to sign Coutinho this summer?

Yeah, he's brilliant! Vote No way! Vote

But if he’s available on another season-long loan, and in a situation where Spurs won’t have to pay all of his wages, then he could prove to be an incredibly shrewd signing who can help share the creative burden with Dele Alli next season.