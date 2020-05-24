 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to latest update on Philippe Coutinho move

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 24/5/2020 | 06:45pm

Since leaving Liverpool a few years ago, it’s fair to say Philippe Coutinho has had a roller-coaster ride at the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian was shipped out loan to the latter last summer, and though he has performed reasonably well with nine goals and eight assists in 32 games across all competitions, the indications are that Bayern won’t be taking up the option to sign him on a permanent deal.

According to Football Insider, the door has now been opened for Tottenham to swoop in for Coutinho, and that “Barcelona are looking for a buyer and have let it be known that he is available for another season-long loan or a permanent deal at a significantly reduced price”.

After hearing about the update on Coutinho, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

On a permanent deal, there are certainly question marks as to whether Coutinho should be a priority for the club.

Should Spurs try to sign Coutinho this summer?

Yeah, he's brilliant!

Yeah, he's brilliant!

No way!

No way!

But if he’s available on another season-long loan, and in a situation where Spurs won’t have to pay all of his wages, then he could prove to be an incredibly shrewd signing who can help share the creative burden with Dele Alli next season.

