Spurs fans react to links with Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

After missing out on his signing last summer, it appears Tottenham are intent on getting Philippe Coutinho at the second time of asking.

Reports suggested that the north London side were interested in taking him from Barcelona the previous year, but a deal failed to materialise, with the Brazilian play-maker instead making a season-long loan switch to the Bundesliga to join Bayern Munich.

But now, The Daily Mirror claim Spurs are once again interested in signing Coutinho, and could hold an advantage over rivals Chelsea if they are prepared to include an obligation to buy.

After hearing about their latest links to the former Liverpool star, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their potential summer target.

I’m contemplating winning the national lottery. — graham 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌈 (@grahamroon) April 9, 2020

There’s a reason those 2 top clubs don’t want him and Liverpool didn’t miss him for a nano second. Don’t want him, never did — sabina nardell (@lillun6) April 9, 2020

Don’t make me laugh! — Addison Lee (@addisonspurs) April 9, 2020

I wouldn’t want Coutinho even if he wanted a Tottenham move — Dennis Mayfield (@DenIntheBardo) April 10, 2020

Does make me laugh… Even if its silly to be linked to a player like Coutinho… How on earth can any spurs fan justify saying they wouldn’t want him… 🤦‍♂️ Utterly bizarre — Kez (@12Kez12) April 9, 2020

A couple of Spurs fans seemed to suggest that there are far more important positions for the club to be concerned about.

Would much rather spend that type of money and wages else where — ʎǝssʎpo (@7Sonaldo) April 9, 2020

It’s a fanciful link. For what it’s worth, he’s a terrific player but we have plenty of terrific midfielders. Other areas are higher priority. — The VAR Side Spurs Podcast (@TheVARSidePod) April 9, 2020

Based on his performances this season, Spurs dodged a very expensive bullet by missing out on Coutinho last summer.

Committing vast sums of money both in terms of wages and then a potential fee would be a questionable way of trying to reinforce the positions that need strengthening at Spurs.

Jose Mourinho will surely be looking at a back-up striker for Harry Kane, whilst a goalkeeper may be on the agenda too. Getting their priorities sorted out first should be the main area for focus.

