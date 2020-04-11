 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to links with Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 11/4/2020 | 10:40am

After missing out on his signing last summer, it appears Tottenham are intent on getting Philippe Coutinho at the second time of asking.

Reports suggested that the north London side were interested in taking him from Barcelona the previous year, but a deal failed to materialise, with the Brazilian play-maker instead making a season-long loan switch to the Bundesliga to join Bayern Munich.

But now, The Daily Mirror claim Spurs are once again interested in signing Coutinho, and could hold an advantage over rivals Chelsea if they are prepared to include an obligation to buy.

After hearing about their latest links to the former Liverpool star, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their potential summer target.

A couple of Spurs fans seemed to suggest that there are far more important positions for the club to be concerned about.

Based on his performances this season, Spurs dodged a very expensive bullet by missing out on Coutinho last summer.

Should Spurs try to sign Coutinho this summer?

Yeah, he's brilliant!

No way!

Committing vast sums of money both in terms of wages and then a potential fee would be a questionable way of trying to reinforce the positions that need strengthening at Spurs.

Jose Mourinho will surely be looking at a back-up striker for Harry Kane, whilst a goalkeeper may be on the agenda too. Getting their priorities sorted out first should be the main area for focus.

