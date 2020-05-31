Spurs fans react after major update on Philippe Coutinho move

Philippe Coutinho’s name has been in the headlines for a number of weeks now, and it appears Tottenham are intent on making sure he finally makes the move to north London this summer.

The Lilywhites missed out on his signature last year when he made the loan switch to Bayern Munich from Barcelona, but things seem to be different the second time around.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

According to Spanish publication Sport, Spurs have indicated their willingness to pay Coutinho the same wages that star striker Harry Kane is currently earning at the club in order to lure him on a season-long loan.

And after hearing about what their club are reportedly willing to do to bring him in, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to voice their reactions to the news.

The kane disrespect — Sandro (@Sandro_GLC18) May 31, 2020

Controversial but he is better than Gio at the moment — Dejan (@DekispurDejan) May 31, 2020

Please no! This weak player doesn’t deserve to win the same wage of our crack Kane. Mourinho is ridiculous. He wants brazilian players to speak Portuguese with them.Out! — jessie navajas (@jessienavajas2) May 31, 2020

A couple of supporters labelled the Brazilian as “over-rated” and that they would be very disappointed with his arrival.

Would be incredibly disappointing if Spurs went for this player. Over-rated and over-paid. A very expensive impact-sub… — Jos Bacon (@KismetIslander) May 31, 2020

No, no, no and no. He was overrated already when he played for Pool, why should he be any better now? — Stein Waalen (@SteinWaalen) May 31, 2020

Another couple of Spurs fans however insisted that a move for Coutinho is a “no-brainer”, with one supporter saying they would even drop the likes of Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn for him.

I’d drop Dele and berjwin for him absolute NO brainer. Coutinho is a absolute baller what are people on we are dying for someone like him — George Montella (@georgemontella) May 31, 2020

An absolute no brainer — Matt Watts (@watts_matt) May 31, 2020

For Spurs to say they are ready to pay Coutinho what Kane is earning, says a lot about how much they want him this summer, and how highly they rate him.

Would Spurs be silly to pay Coutinho what Kane earns?

Yes Vote No Vote

But in this current climate where the finances are set to take a hit across the board, is committing such a large chunk of money on a player on a season-long loan deal the right way to go about things?

Judging by the reaction of a few of these Spurs fans, that certainly isn’t the case.