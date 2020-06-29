Spurs target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg would banish Ndombele misery

According to a Foot Mercato journalist, Tottenham are working on the signing of Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, with discussions between the club and the midfielder’s representatives having already started.

What’s the word?

The Denmark international has been the subject of intense speculation over these past few weeks, with reports that he had made it clear to the Saints that he has no interest in signing a new deal with them.

Can you name every one of Spurs’ top goalscorers from the past 15 seasons? It’s a tricky one…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 Who was the top scorer during the 2018/19 season? Lamela Son Kane Moura

That prompted Ralph Hasenhuttl to strip the 24-year-old of the captaincy at St Mary’s, and as per Foot Mercato’s Santi’ FM on Twitter, talks between Hojbjerg and Spurs are well under way ahead of a potential move come the end of the season.

Upgrade on Ndombele

Whilst Hojbjerg is having his issues with Southampton, Tanguy Ndombele has been going through some difficult at Tottenham too.

The Frenchman has had a nightmare debut season in north London, with form and fitness seeing him make just 27 appearances across all competitions. His most high-profile moment in a Spurs shirt was no doubt when Jose Mourinho delivered a stinging criticism of his performance after the clash against Burnley earlier this year.

Who would you rather have?

Ndombele Vote Hojbjerg Vote

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher questioned his desire and work ethic, even going so as far to say “his performance was nothing short of a disgrace“. But whilst the former Lyon man isn’t one to get stuck in, Hojbjerg absolutely is, and just the kind of player Mourinho can rely upon.

As per Sofascore, he wins 6.8 total duels per game, and makes 2.6 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per match in the Premier League this season. And speaking earlier this month, former Spurs midfielder Michael Brown insisted that Hojbjerg is a “top-class player“, and judging by his defensive stats, is the kind of powerhouse that would provide everything that Ndombele has failed to bring.

It’s exactly why Daniel Levy shouldn’t hesitate to bring him in this summer.