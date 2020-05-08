Tottenham target Hojbjerg is Mourinho’s perfect player

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

What’s the word?

The upcoming transfer window will be Jose Mourinho’s first summer in charge at Spurs, and with the north London side currently lying seven points off fourth-placed Chelsea, some fresh faces will surely be on the agenda.

And as per The Telegraph, the Lilywhites have earmarked Hojbjerg as a potential signing, but that the current climate will determine the kind of money Mourinho will have to play with.

The report further adds Premier League rivals Everton are also looking at the midfielder, whilst Daniel Levy “has made it clear that transfers are not his priority while sport has ground to a halt”.

Perfect fit

It’s been one of the trademarks of Mourinho’s management style that he builds a squad full of powerhouses and physically strong players – and Hojbjerg fits that bill to an absolute tee.

Standing at an imposing 6 foot 1, the Denmark international has been a real force in Southampton’s midfield for a number of seasons. In the Premier League this year, Hojbjerg has won an impressive 6.5 total duels per game, and averages 2.4 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per match too.

And even despite being 24, he is seen as a vocal presence in the Saints’ dressing room, with goalkeeper Angus Gunn saying: “He is a great leader. He is one of the older heads in the dressing room if you like and, obviously, he has been around the block. He’s played for Bayern Munich, which is a massive club. He has been there and done it. He is a great player to have in the dressing room.”

Who's better?

His box-to-box kind of style would quite obviously raise questions about Moussa Sissoko, and when you look at the latter’s stats, it’s clear Hojbjerg would be an upgrade on the Frenchman. The Newcastle man averages far less tackles, interceptions, shots and key passes per game in the top-flight this year.

Spurs would be getting someone who still has the prime years of his career left ahead of him, and is already an established Premier League regular. If they can bring him to north London, then they would be making a very smart signing.